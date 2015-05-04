May 4 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1141.12699 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1141126.99 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 09 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) 7.80% 2020 Interest May 05 29250.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.98% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2694.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 07 153073.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60020.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 295450.54 Up to Friday, May 15 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) 8.24% 2033 Interest May 11 12772.00 SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest May 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest May 12 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 12 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest May 12 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 12 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 12 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 14 49209.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 14 60000.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) Total 214275.87 Up to Saturday, May 23 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 18 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 18 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 18 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Redemption May 19 78476.11 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Redemption May 19 10532.91 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Redemption May 21 20083.66 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 21 61740.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 96107.00 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 Total 323697.82 Up to Saturday, May 30 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 25 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 25 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 25 19453.00 8.83% 2023 Interest May 25 36644.50 8.15% 2026 Interest May 25 32391.85 SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 26 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 26 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest May 26 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest May 26 2830.75 (6 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 26 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest May 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest May 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest May 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest May 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest May 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest May 28 551.40 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 123983.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 28 60000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 Total 307702.75 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 