Jun 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1540.81258 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 1540812.58 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 04 8.17% 2044 Interest Jun 01 31863.00 8.60% 2028 Interest Jun 02 36120.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 02 204072.40 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 02 60020.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 5.59% 2016 Redemption Jun 04 61677.00 Total 424351.56 Up to Friday, Jun 10 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 06 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 06 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 06 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 910.20 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 100.13 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 06 82.98 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 06 40365.00 SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 204.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 307.13 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 533.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 821.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 1515.56 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 1234.50 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 194.80 (ORISSA) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 865.20 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 330.80 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Jun 09 30185.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 09 99120.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 09 60002.50 SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Jun 10 205.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 10 576.80 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Jun 10 1031.25 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 10 248.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jun 10 538.20 (TELANGANA) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 Total 322493.22 Up to Saturday, Jun 18 SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Jun 13 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Jun 13 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Jun 13 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Jun 13 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Jun 13 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 13 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 13 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 13 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 13 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 13 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 13 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 13 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 13 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 13 39735.00 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 16 137126.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 16 60099.00 SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 288610.93 Up to Friday, Jun 24 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 20 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 1155.70 (3 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 1674.31 (5 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 7.23% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 4699.50 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 27256.75 8.13% 2045 Interest Jun 22 22764.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 226.60 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 690.94 (5 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 887.95 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 2625.73 (5 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 36676.46 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 23 79585.00 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 122.70 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 1517.00 (3 States) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 513.13 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 891.87 (4 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 30.86 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 702.95 (3 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jun 24 310.50 (UTTARAKHAND) Total 211165.55 Up to Thursday, Jun 30 SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 1802.00 (4 States) 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 27 93023.55 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 30 96170.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 30 60000.00 Total 294191.33 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 