Jul 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1373.1451 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 1373145.15 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jul 02 SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 7.54% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1131.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 37350.00 12.30% 2016 Redemption Jul 02 139373.36 Total 208700.76 Up to Friday, Jul 08 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 04 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 04 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 04 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 04 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 04 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 04 20175.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 07 141091.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 07 60015.00 SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) Total 239204.38 Up to Saturday, Jul 16 SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 11 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 11 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 11 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jul 11 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 11 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 11 37485.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 7.59% 2026 Interest Jul 11 20872.50 SDL 08.14%, 2021 Interest Jul 13 122.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 59.38 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 92.25 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.25%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 412.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.26%, 2031 Interest Jul 13 826.00 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 2067.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 829.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.30%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 1452.50 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 540.15 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 291.20 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.34%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 834.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Redemption Jul 14 2346.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Redemption Jul 14 9736.90 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Redemption Jul 14 3129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 165000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 14 70000.00 SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 41.40 (GOA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 31.09 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 622.50 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 624.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 541.45 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 250.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 626.25 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.36%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 627.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27020.30 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 Total 441948.96 Up to Friday, Jul 22 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 18 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 18 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 18 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 18 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 18 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 21 105000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 21 60027.50 SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) Total 187922.09 Up to Saturday, Jul 30 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 25 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 25 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 25 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 25 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 25 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 25 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jul 25 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 25 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jul 25 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 25 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 25 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jul 25 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 133.70 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.36%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 627.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.38%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 2765.40 (5 States) SDL 08.39%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 1678.00 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 42.00 (GOA) SDL 08.41%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.42%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 526.25 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 400.43 (ASSAM) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 810.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jul 28 37800.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 28 155000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 28 60002.20 SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 621.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 2072.50 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 415.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 1682.78 (4 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 447.20 (4 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) Total 295368.96 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]