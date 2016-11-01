Nov 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1303.37768 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1303377.68 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Nov 05 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Nov 01 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Nov 01 1941.61 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 03 29250.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 03 163700.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 03 60100.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) Total 257590.11 Up to Friday, Nov 11 SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 444.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.61% 2030 Interest Nov 09 23971.50 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.24% 2033 Interest Nov 10 35844.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 10 120000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 11 60000.00 SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Nov 11 1236.90 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Nov 11 320.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Nov 11 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Nov 11 601.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.03%, 2026 Interest Nov 11 1204.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75 (4 States) 7.88% 2030 Interest Nov 11 35066.00 Total 331060.16 Up to Saturday, Nov 19 SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 15 40.5 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 82.1 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 390.925 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 462 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 206.5 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 15 621 (2 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 259.375 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 673.6 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 15 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 505.8 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 15 84.4 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 527.5 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 15 85.4 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 131.625 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 121.65 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 1339.8 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 1628 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 2995.125 (5 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 204 (KERALA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 418.7125 (3 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 409 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 411 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 412 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 825 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 1240.5 (2 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 414.5 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 374.4 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Nov 15 561.53 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 92.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Redemption Nov 17 22685.57 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Redemption Nov 17 945.18 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Redemption Nov 17 1623.28 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 17 83000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 17 60100.00 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) Total 264319.18 Up to Friday, Nov 25 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 21 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Nov 21 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 21 366.60 (3 States) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Redemption Nov 21 9876.48 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Redemption Nov 21 10021.80 (KARNATAKA) 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 21 27566.00 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 8.15% 2026 Interest Nov 24 35244.35 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 24 151012.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 24 60030.00 SDL 07.93%, 2021 Interest Nov 25 158.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Nov 25 1197.00 (3 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Nov 25 540.00 (3 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Nov 25 600.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Nov 25 802.00 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 36.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.83% 2023 Interest Nov 25 36644.50 7.72% 2025 Interest Nov 25 33196.00 Total 415142.12 Up to Wednesday, Nov 30 SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 401.50 (ORISSA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 1263.25 (3 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 1173.00 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 1807.61 (5 States) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 491.40 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 28 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 2408.25 (5 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 28 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 28 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 28 868.00 (2 States) Up to Wednesday, Nov 30 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 28 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 28 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 28 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 366.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 28 818.00 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 551.40 (KERALA) 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 Total 35266.11 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]