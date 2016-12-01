Dec 01 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1558.2526 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 1558252.57 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 03 8.17% 2044 Interest Dec 01 35131.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 01 150300.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 01 100000.00 8.60% 2028 Interest Dec 02 36120.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 763.88 (2 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 03 19292.00 Total 342163.81 Up to Friday, Dec 09 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Dec 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 2234.75 (5 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 1784.10 (2 States) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 82.98 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 05 3371.50 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 64.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 08 92300.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 08 60147.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 204.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 225.23 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 533.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 821.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 1515.56 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 1234.50 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 194.80 (ORISSA) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 865.20 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Dec 09 330.80 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 30185.50 Total 285430.51 Up to Saturday, Dec 17 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 13 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 13 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 13 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 13 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 13 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Dec 13 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Dec 13 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Dec 13 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Dec 13 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Dec 13 35.40 (2 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 13 3327.50 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 13 33822.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 13 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 13 39735.00 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.99%, 2021 Interest Dec 15 399.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.04%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 80.40 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.05%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 724.50 (4 States) SDL 08.07%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 1765.31 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 1414.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Dec 15 606.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Redemption Dec 15 3532.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Redemption Dec 15 1730.22 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Redemption Dec 15 8408.48 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Redemption Dec 15 4735.18 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Redemption Dec 15 2002.57 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 15 161100.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 15 60000.00 Total 331912.42 Up to Friday, Dec 23 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 31.80 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 6.94% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4511.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 33136.75 8.13% 2045 Interest Dec 22 29674.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 22 135300.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Dec 23 226.60 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Dec 23 690.94 (5 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Dec 23 887.95 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Dec 23 2625.73 (5 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 36676.46 Total 267571.18 Up to Saturday, Dec 31 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 26 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 26 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 122.70 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 1517.00 (3 States) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 513.13 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 891.87 (4 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 26 30.86 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 702.95 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 36.00 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1802.00 (4 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 26 60060.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 995.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.97%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 597.75 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 638.40 (3 States) SDL 07.99%, 2026 Interest Dec 29 399.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2031 Interest Dec 29 280.00 (ORISSA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 29 151308.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 29 60000.00 SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 Total 331174.64 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]