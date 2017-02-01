Feb 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1306.9500 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1306950.01 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 04 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 37204.56 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 02 178510.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 02 60000.00 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Redemption Feb 04 2079.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 361940.59 Up to Friday, Feb 10 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 470.73 (HARYANA) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 650.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 09 187.50 (ORISSA) SDL 07.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 09 300.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.58%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 189.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.60%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 494.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.61%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 570.75 (KERALA) SDL 07.62%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 1857.38 (3 States) SDL 07.63%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 1144.50 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2026 Interest Feb 09 38.45 (MANIPUR) 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 09 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 09 70000.00 SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 168.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.46%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 549.90 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.47%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 635.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.48%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 424.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1114.31 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1063.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.52%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 426.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1066.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 1067.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Feb 10 384.75 (ASSAM) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 33750.00 Total 229640.95 Up to Saturday, Feb 18 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 1381.68 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 577.50 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 1652.00 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Feb 13 1943.45 (3 States) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 16 142300.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 16 60000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1680.18 (4 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) Total 332378.64 Up to Thursday, Feb 23 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 176.00 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 31398.93 (15 States) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 489.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 3903.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 8327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 5856.30 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Redemption Feb 23 16832.42 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 23 171209.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 23 60000.00 Total 305885.62 Up to Tuesday, Feb 28 SDL 08.00%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 400.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 475.57 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 1936.03 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 787.06 (6 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 403.50 (ASSAM) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 1414.00 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 517.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 2155.40 (5 States) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Feb 27 207.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 27 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 27 211.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 1043.15 (2 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 15879.62 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 35377.50 Total 77104.20 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 