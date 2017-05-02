May 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1118.2756 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1118275.55 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 06 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest May 02 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest May 02 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 02 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 02 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 02 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest May 02 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest May 02 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest May 02 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest May 02 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest May 02 1941.61 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 29250.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 82650.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 72500.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) Total 193287.64 Up to Friday, May 12 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 08 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 08 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 08 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 08 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 08 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 6.51% FRB 2024 Interest May 08 16187.13 SDL 07.06%, 2020 Interest May 09 176.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.09%, 2021 Interest May 09 177.25 (ODISHA) SDL 07.21%, 2022 Interest May 09 360.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2026 Interest May 09 33.08 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.37%, 2026 Interest May 09 921.25 (2 States) SDL 07.38%, 2026 Interest May 09 369.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.39%, 2026 Interest May 09 3436.35 (4 States) SDL 07.40%, 2026 Interest May 09 1850.00 (3 States) SDL 07.41%, 2026 Interest May 09 741.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.42%, 2026 Interest May 09 1669.50 (4 States) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.61% 2030 Interest May 09 32342.50 SDL 06.83%, 2020 Interest May 11 85.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest May 11 1236.90 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest May 11 320.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest May 11 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest May 11 601.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.03%, 2026 Interest May 11 1204.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Redemption May 11 3645.95 (KERALA) 7.88% 2030 Interest May 11 35066.00 8.24% 2033 Interest May 11 35957.30 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 67320.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 60000.00 SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest May 12 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 12 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest May 12 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 12 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 12 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 320541.97 Up to Saturday, May 20 SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest May 15 131.63 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2025 Interest May 15 121.65 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest May 15 1339.80 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest May 15 1628.00 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 15 3606.38 (6 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest May 15 204.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest May 15 418.71 (3 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest May 15 409.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest May 15 411.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest May 15 412.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest May 15 825.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest May 15 1240.50 (2 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest May 15 414.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest May 15 374.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest May 15 561.53 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 15 347.60 (KERALA) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 15 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 15 42090.00 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption May 18 14588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 63540.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 60000.00 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2284.06 (5 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27601.80 Total 260661.27 Up to Friday, May 26 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 22 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 22 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 22 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 22 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 22 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 22 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 22 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 22 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 22 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 22 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 22 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 22 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.62%, 2020 Interest May 23 82.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.63%, 2021 Interest May 23 165.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.68%, 2022 Interest May 23 434.20 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.82%, 2026 Interest May 23 852.50 (2 States) SDL 06.83%, 2026 Interest May 23 683.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.84%, 2026 Interest May 23 855.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.85%, 2026 Interest May 23 1198.75 (2 States) SDL 06.86%, 2026 Interest May 23 686.00 (HARYANA) SDL 06.87%, 2031 Interest May 23 214.69 (2 States) SDL 06.88%, 2026 Interest May 23 275.20 (2 States) SDL 06.89%, 2026 Interest May 23 740.68 (2 States) SDL 06.90%, 2026 Interest May 23 345.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.97%, 2026 Interest May 23 354.70 (3 States) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19621.73 8.15% 2026 Interest May 24 35244.35 SDL 07.93%, 2021 Interest May 25 158.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest May 25 1197.00 (3 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest May 25 540.00 (3 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest May 25 600.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest May 25 802.00 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.83% 2023 Interest May 25 36644.50 7.72% 2025 Interest May 25 33196.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 76035.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 60000.00 SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest May 26 401.50 (ODISHA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 26 1263.25 (3 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest May 26 1173.00 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest May 26 1807.61 (5 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest May 26 490.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest May 26 491.40 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 26 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 26 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest May 26 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest May 26 2830.75 (6 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 26 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) Total 313959.80 Up to Tuesday, May 30 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 29 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 29 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 29 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 29 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest May 29 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest May 29 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 29 366.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest May 29 612.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest May 29 818.00 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 29 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 29 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 29 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 29 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 29 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest May 29 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest May 29 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest May 29 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest May 29 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest May 29 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest May 29 551.40 (KERALA) 6.62% 2051 Interest May 29 5296.00 SDL 06.85%, 2026 Interest May 30 171.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.87%, 2026 Interest May 30 463.73 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 Total 29824.87 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included