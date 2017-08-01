TABLE-Indian money market inflows in AUGUST

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1900.8885 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in AUGUST 1900888.48 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Aug 05 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 37204.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 251624.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 60001.70 SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 436848.48 Up to Friday, Aug 11 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 07 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 07 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 07 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 07 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 07 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 09 187.50 (ODISHA) SDL 07.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 09 300.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.58%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 189.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.60%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 494.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.61%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 570.75 (KERALA) SDL 07.62%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 1857.38 (3 States) SDL 07.63%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 1144.50 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2026 Interest Aug 09 38.45 (MANIPUR) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 294.00 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 549.90 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.47%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 635.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.48%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 424.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1114.31 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1063.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.52%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 426.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1066.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1067.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 384.75 (ASSAM) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 33750.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 203000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 50000.00 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1381.68 (5 States) Total 321801.47 Up to Saturday, Aug 19 SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Aug 14 577.50 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Aug 14 1652.00 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Aug 14 1943.45 (3 States) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Aug 14 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 634.03 (2 States) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 1592.39 (3 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 14 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25 (HARYANA) SDL 07.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 16 270.36 (ODISHA) SDL 07.57%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 68.13 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 189.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.59%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 3187.80 (6 States) SDL 07.60%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 988.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.61%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 1141.50 (2 States) SDL 07.62%, 2027 Interest Aug 16 952.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2032 Interest Aug 16 459.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 3124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 6401.66 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 3646.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 11441.26 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 7815.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Redemption Aug 16 3884.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 37544.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 16 115600.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 16 60000.00 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 344143.59 Up to Thursday, Aug 24 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 21 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 21 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 21 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 21 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 21 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.49%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 149.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.56%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 491.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.57%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1466.69 (9 States) SDL 07.58%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 2274.00 (3 States) SDL 07.59%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 872.85 (KERALA) SDL 07.62%, 2036 Interest Aug 24 152.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 424.00 (ODISHA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 08.63%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 504.86 (6 States) SDL 08.65%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 594.69 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 259.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.67%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1517.25 (2 States) SDL 08.69%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 977.63 (2 States) SDL 08.72%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 436.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.76%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 525.60 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.82%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1918.35 (2 States) SDL 08.83%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1103.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 24 181602.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 24 60000.00 Total 268440.09 Up to Thursday, Aug 31 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 28 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 28 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 28 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 28 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Aug 28 517.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Aug 28 2362.65 (6 States) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Aug 28 207.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Aug 28 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 28 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 28 11.61 (2 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Aug 28 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 35377.50 7.46% 2017 Redemption Aug 28 314468.61 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 31 100045.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 31 60001.00 Total 529654.85 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]