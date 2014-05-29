Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) fell as much as 7.6 percent in early morning trade after president and board member B.G. Srinivas, seen by some investors as a candidate to take over as CEO, resigned.

Infosys did not give a reason for his resignation in its statement to India's stock exchanges.

Srinivas, who joined in 1999, will remain in his role until June 10. He is the latest senior manager to leave India's second-largest software services exporter.

