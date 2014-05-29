Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
MUMBAI Shares in Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) fell as much as 7.6 percent in early morning trade after president and board member B.G. Srinivas, seen by some investors as a candidate to take over as CEO, resigned.
Infosys did not give a reason for his resignation in its statement to India's stock exchanges.
Srinivas, who joined in 1999, will remain in his role until June 10. He is the latest senior manager to leave India's second-largest software services exporter.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.