MUMBAI Shares in insurance companies surged on Friday after parliament passed a bill proposing to increase overseas investment limit in the sector.

Max India (MAXI.NS) gained 4.8 percent, Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS) added 3.9 percent while Exide Industries surged 2.7 percent at 9:21 a.m.

Lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha agreed to increase the foreign investment limit in insurers firms to 49 percent from 26 percent after the opposition Congress party supported the bill that was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)