MUMBAI The chairman of road building and real estate firm IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRBI.NS) is being investigated by police in connection with the murder in 2010 of a man described as an anti-corruption activist.

The news sent the company's shares down as much as 18 percent.

Chairman and Managing Director Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar and two other company officials are being investigated in connection with the murder of Satish Shetty, an official of the Central Bureau of Investigation told Reuters.

They have been asked to take a polygraph lie-detector test and the results will be known in June, said the official, who did not want to be named said.

Mhaiskar, who ranked 78th on Forbes' 2011 list of the richest Indians, denied any connection to the murder.

"I am pleading innocence in the case, I am not at all connected any how," he told Reuters.

Shetty died after being attacked with swords by unknown assailants whilst on a morning walk two years ago, according to media reports from the time.

They described him as a man who used the Right To Information Act to expose corruption, and that he had been investigating possible land-grabbing along an expressway operated by IRB Infrastructure.

The Right to Information Act of 2005 allows citizens access to information under the control of public authorities.

The Mumbai-Pune six-lane 95-km long expressway is India's first expressway, and was completed in 2002, halving the travel time between the two cities in Maharashtra and is IRB's signature project as an operator.

In a statement to the stock exchange, the company said Mhaiskar had been cleared by a previous local police investigation, and that he and other company officials had agreed to the CBI's latest demand for a polygraph test as they were confident of their "non-involvement" in the matter.

Mhaiskar said the investigation would have no bearing on the road developer, of which he said he owns 60 percent. Ahead of Thursday's share price drop, IRB was India's fourth-largest construction company by market capitalisation, worth $1.06 billion.

"This case has nothing to do with the company," he said by mobile phone.

The company held a conference call with analysts on Thursday afternoon in a bid to calm market nerves, but investors remain worried about the potential impact on the company.

"We believe this is a negative development against the company's growth prospects since Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar is the key personnel in driving the business," Rajeev Desai, analyst with IFCI Financial Services, said in a note to clients.

IRB operates mainly in India's road sector through several special purpose vehicles. According to its website, the company has built or operates some 8,000 lane kms of road so far. It recently diversified into real estate development and has land reserves of about 1,200 acres in Pune to build a township.

The company is due to announce annual results for the year to March 2012 on May 9. According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts forecast the company to post net profit of 4.89 billion rupees, 8 percent more than a year ago.

Shares in IRB Infrastructure closed down 10.8 percent at 149.7 rupees in unusually heavy trading volume, compared with the 0.87 percent drop in the benchmark index.

(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Rosemary Arackaparambil and Rafael Nam; Editing by Andrew Callus)