(Corrects destinaton in paragraph 3 to United States from India) India's technology outsourcing companies fell on Thursday on local media reports the United States had raised the cost of processing H-1B employment visas.

The higher costs could hit profit margins at India's $100 billion technology and business process outsourcing industry, which employs 107,000 people in the United States, of which near a third are Americans.

Indian companies also send local employees to the United States, typically through the H-1B visas.

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services each fell 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)