MUMBAI May 31 Shares in cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines' fell more that 4 percent to a record low, a day after saying net loss more than trebled in the January-March quarter because of higher fuel prices and a weaker rupee.

Kingfisher lost 11.5 billion rupees ($90.1 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to a loss of 3.6 billion rupees a year ago. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)