MUMBAI Jan 23 Shares in India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) rose as much as 2.5 percent in pre-open trade after the company's Q3 margins at 11.6 percent beat some analysts estimates, dealers say.

However, gains are seen limited as L&T cut its order book growth outlook for the current fiscal year to 15 percent, from 20 percent forecast earlier, due to the poor investment climate.

