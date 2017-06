MUMBAI, March 30 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long positions in chana and rape mustard seed contracts from Saturday, in what is seen as a move to rein in rising prices.

The exchange also slapped special margins of 20 percent and 25 percent respectively long contracts for April and May in potato, NCDEX said in a statement late on Thursday.

It reduced an existing additional margin on the long and short contracts of potato to 5 percent.

For details click here

here

here (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)