MUMBAI, March 18 Shares of Maruti Suzuki India
surged 9.3 percent in pre-open trading on plans to
seek minority shareholder approval to set up a plant in Gujarat
as a unit of Suzuki Motor Corp, after the proposed move
drew opposition from the company's leading institutional
investors.
"Even though not required by law, the board decided, as a
measure of good corporate governance, to seek minority
shareholders' approval," the company said in a statement after a
board meeting on Saturday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)