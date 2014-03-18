MUMBAI, March 18 Shares of Maruti Suzuki India surged 9.3 percent in pre-open trading on plans to seek minority shareholder approval to set up a plant in Gujarat as a unit of Suzuki Motor Corp, after the proposed move drew opposition from the company's leading institutional investors.

"Even though not required by law, the board decided, as a measure of good corporate governance, to seek minority shareholders' approval," the company said in a statement after a board meeting on Saturday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)