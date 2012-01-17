A woman speaks on a phone inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI India gold are likely to rise more than a percent on Tuesday morning in line with global markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the gains, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.08 percent lower at 27,484 rupees per 10 grams.

* Spot gold rose more than half a percent, encouraged by revived risk appetite that lifted markets across the board.

* The rupee, which strengthened in early deals on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher, extending gains for another session, following firm overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.6 percent higher at 418.60 rupees per kg.

* London copper rose for a second day on Tuesday after China's GDP expanded faster than expected.

