A model poses with gold jewellery during a jewellery show in Kolkata November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

MUMBAI India gold futures are likely to retreat from their highest level in nearly a week on Wednesday, tracking overseas markets, and a stronger rupee back home, a day after the federal government hiked the import duty on precious metals, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.3 percent higher at 27,588 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,778 rupees, a level last seen on January 12, helped by firm overnight overseas markets and a duty hike.

* The rupee, which opened stronger on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* India hiked its gold import duty by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver on Tuesday.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad higher following global markets, though a stronger rupee could limit gains, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended at 419.70 rupees per kg, up 0.26 percent.

* London copper was 0.22 percent higher at $8,214.50 a tonne.

