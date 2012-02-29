MUMBAI Indian gold futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday following a similar trend in overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The most-active April gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.47 percent higher at 28,875 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas gold edged higher, after rallying 1 percent in the previous session, supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the day.

* The rupee, which opened stronger on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open flat as support from global markets is expected to offset a stronger rupee at home, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.47 percent higher at 428.65 rupees per kg.

* London copper was 0.19 percent higher at $8,581.50 a tonne at 9:25 a.m.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)