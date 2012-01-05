MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian gold futures are expected to open steady on Thursday after rising in the previous three sessions, while copper should climb on the back of a 1 percent rise in London prices.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 0.71 percent to close at 27,852 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday, after rising one percent on Tuesday.

* International spot gold on Thursday held near a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a French bond auction later in the day to gauge the scope of the euro zone debt crisis and watched developments on Iran.

COPPER

* London copper rose on Thursday after its biggest decline in two weeks though worries over the euro zone's funding ability limited gains in early Asian trading.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended down 2.5 percent at 403.55 rupees per kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)