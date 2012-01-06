MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian gold and copper futures are expected to climb early on Friday, tracking a rise in world prices while a firmer rupee could cap the upside.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) eased 0.11 percent on Thursday to 27,821 rupees per 10 grams.

* International spot gold edged higher to $1,625 an ounce on Friday as investors remained nervous over the euro zone debt crisis and sought safety in bullion.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper, rose early on Friday as some banks sold dollars.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended down 0.28 percent at 402.4 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper rose on Friday, erasing declines from earlier this week, after jobs data pointed to a recovery in the U.S. economy which offset concerns that the euro zone crisis is dragging demand growth lower. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)