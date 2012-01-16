MUMBAI Jan 16 Gold futures in India on Monday are likely to extend previous session's gains following the overseas markets, and a weaker Indian rupee, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.3 percent higher at 27,507 rupees per 10 grams.

* At 0406 GMT, Comex gold for February delivery was up 0.59 percent higher at $1,640.4 an ounce.

* The rupee, which fell in opening trades, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower on Monday following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 415.95 rupees per kg.

* Copper in London fell on concern that a credit rating cut for nine euro zone nations by agency Standard & Poor's could turn into the latest impediment for the group's emergence from a two-year sovereign debt crisis, slowing demand for commodities.

* A weaker rupee could limit the downside in prices. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)