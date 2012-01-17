BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Jan 17 India gold are likely to rise more than a percent on Tuesday morning in line with global markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the gains, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.08 percent lower at 27,484 rupees per 10 grams.
* Spot gold rose more than half a percent, encouraged by revived risk appetite that lifted markets across the board.
* The rupee, which strengthened in early deals on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher, extending gains for another session, following firm overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.6 percent higher at 418.60 rupees per kg.
* London copper rose for a second day on Tuesday after China's GDP expanded faster than expected. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.