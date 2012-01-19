MUMBAI Jan 19 India gold futures are
likely to edge higher on Thursday morning following the overseas
markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the gains, analysts
said.
* On Wednesday, the most-active gold for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.4 percent
lower at 27,475 rupees per 10 grams.
* Global spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a
fourth session of gains.
* The Indian rupee, which rose for the sixth consecutive
session, plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of dollar-quoted red and yellow metals.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher in tandem with
global markets, although a stronger rupee could limit the
upside, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended almost steady at 419 rupees per kg.
* London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)