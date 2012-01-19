MUMBAI Jan 19 India gold futures are likely to edge higher on Thursday morning following the overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the gains, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.4 percent lower at 27,475 rupees per 10 grams.

* Global spot gold edged higher on Thursday, on course for a fourth session of gains.

* The Indian rupee, which rose for the sixth consecutive session, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted red and yellow metals.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher in tandem with global markets, although a stronger rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended almost steady at 419 rupees per kg.

* London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)