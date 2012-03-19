MUMBAI, March 19 Indian gold futures are likely to open higher a fter the government last week raised its import tax, with firm crude oil prices also supporting, analysts said on Monday.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.07 percent higher at 27,870 rupees per 10 grams.

* The contract had gained 0.5 percent on Friday, when the federal government doubled its import tax.

* U.S. crude oil futures edged up early, extending the previous session's gains as concerns over Iran's disputed nuclear programme continued to stoke supply disruption fears.

* Gold is often considered as a safe hedge against crude oil, which spurs inflation risk.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower, tracking global markets, where weak demand outlook from top consumer China weighed on appetite, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 432.20 rupees per kg.

* London copper was trading 0.30 percent lower at $8,502.25 a tonne at 9:10 a.m. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)