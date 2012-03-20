US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 20 India gold futures are likely to open lower on Tuesday morning, tracking global markets, with investors watching the rupee for further direction, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.11 percent higher at 27,901 rupees per 10 grams.
* Spot gold in international market was trading down at $1,656.89/1,657.70 an ounce from the previous close of $1,660.40/1,664.40. U.S. gold inched down 0.62 percent to $1,657.0.
* The rupee, which opened little changed, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets, where weak demand expectations from China weighed on the red metal.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.41 percent to $8,535 per tonne, having taken aim at $8,600 earlier in the session.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.61 percent higher at 434.85 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.