MUMBAI, March 21 India gold and copper futures are likely to open higher in opening deals on Wednesday taking support from the weaker rupee and overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 27,804 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.35 percent on day. Copper for April delivery ended flat at 430.40 rupees per kg.

* The Indian rupee, which opened weak on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper.

* Global gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the aid of buyers.

* London copper rebounded on Wednesday on technical buying, after falling to more than a one-week low in the prior session. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)