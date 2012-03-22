MUMBAI, March 22 Indian gold futures are likely to open higher on Thursday as a weaker rupee pushes up the landed cost of the metal. Copper is expected to ease in line with lower world prices.

* Global gold prices were little changed on Thursday, hovering around $1,650 an ounce, as investors weighed a recent improvement in the U.S. economy against the continuing shrinkage of Chinese manufacturing activities.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.17 percent on Wednesday at 27,850 rupees per 10 grams. Copper for April delivery ended up 0.14 percent at 431 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures turned negative on Thursday, after manufacturing data on China showed factory activity in the world's top metals consumer shrank for a fifth month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)