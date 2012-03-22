MUMBAI, March 22 Indian gold futures are likely
to open higher on Thursday as a weaker rupee pushes up the
landed cost of the metal. Copper is expected to ease in line
with lower world prices.
* Global gold prices were little changed on Thursday,
hovering around $1,650 an ounce, as investors weighed a recent
improvement in the U.S. economy against the continuing shrinkage
of Chinese manufacturing activities.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.17 percent on
Wednesday at 27,850 rupees per 10 grams. Copper for April
delivery ended up 0.14 percent at 431 rupees per kg.
* London copper futures turned negative on Thursday, after
manufacturing data on China showed factory activity in the
world's top metals consumer shrank for a fifth month.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)