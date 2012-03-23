MUMBAI, March 23 Indian gold futures are likely to extend gains on Friday after global growth concerns triggered by weak manufacturing data from both China and the euro zone pushed world gold prices higher.

* COMEX gold for April delivery was up 0.26 percent higher at $1,646.9 an ounce by 0356 GMT.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.23 percent higher at 27,913 rupees per 10 grams.

* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, bolstering hopes a recent pick-up in job growth will prove lasting.

* Weak physical buying due to a jewelers strike could weigh on sentiment.

COPPER

Copper futures are also likely to open higher, tracking global markets. Copper in London was 0.42 percent higher at $8,350 a tonne.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 429.90 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)