US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 23 Indian gold futures are likely to extend gains on Friday after global growth concerns triggered by weak manufacturing data from both China and the euro zone pushed world gold prices higher.
* COMEX gold for April delivery was up 0.26 percent higher at $1,646.9 an ounce by 0356 GMT.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.23 percent higher at 27,913 rupees per 10 grams.
* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week, bolstering hopes a recent pick-up in job growth will prove lasting.
* Weak physical buying due to a jewelers strike could weigh on sentiment.
COPPER
Copper futures are also likely to open higher, tracking global markets. Copper in London was 0.42 percent higher at $8,350 a tonne.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 429.90 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.