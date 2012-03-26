MUMBAI, March 26 Indian gold futures are likely to open a tad higher on Monday, supported by firmer global prices.

* Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,666.89 an ounce, after rising more than 1 percent on Friday, helped by a subdued dollar.

* The dollar, which wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of currencies, competes with the yellow metal as an alternative investment.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended flat at 28,099 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended steady at 432.15 rupees per kg.

* London copper was 0.48 percent higher at $8,420 a tonne. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)