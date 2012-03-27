MUMBAI, March 27 India gold futures are likely to ease in early trade from their highest level in more than a week as the rupee rises after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates low.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,367 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,396 rupees, a level last seen on March 16.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement, raising hopes of another round of quantitative easing.

* The Indian rupee, which rose early on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated yellow metal and copper.

* However, trading volumes are expected to be lower as jewellers, who hedge on the futures platform, continue to protest against the government's levy on the yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower, easing from their highest level in eight months, following weak overseas markets and a stronger rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.83 percent higher at 440.10 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 440.40 rupees, a level last seen in late July last year.

* Three-month London copper was 0.56 percent lower at $8,520 a tonne by 0345 GMT. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)