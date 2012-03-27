MUMBAI, March 27 India gold futures are likely
to ease in early trade from their highest level in more than a
week as the rupee rises after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled
it would keep interest rates low.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,367
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,396 rupees, a
level last seen on March 16.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose
monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even
though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement, raising
hopes of another round of quantitative easing.
* The Indian rupee, which rose early on Tuesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-denominated yellow metal and copper.
* However, trading volumes are expected to be lower as
jewellers, who hedge on the futures platform, continue to
protest against the government's levy on the yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower, easing from
their highest level in eight months, following weak overseas
markets and a stronger rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 1.83 percent higher at 440.10 rupees per kg,
after hitting a high of 440.40 rupees, a level last seen in late
July last year.
* Three-month London copper was 0.56 percent lower
at $8,520 a tonne by 0345 GMT.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)