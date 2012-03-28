MUMBAI, March 28 Indian gold and copper futures are likely to extend their losses for a second session on Wednesday, in line with subdued world prices but a subdued rupee could limit the drop.

* COMEX gold for April delivery was down 0.34 percent at $1,679.2 an ounce by 0411 GMT. London copper was 0.43 percent lower at $8,489.50 a tonne.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended down 0.31 percent on Tuesday at 28,280 rupees per 10 grams.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.64 percent lower at 437.30 rupees per kg.

* The rupee, which dropped in early trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metals. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)