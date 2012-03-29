MUMBAI, March 29 Indian gold futures are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday as investors hunt for bargains following a 1 percent drop in prices since the start of the week.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.5 percent lower at 28,134 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.

* Investors will also eye the movement in rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open flat on Thursday after falling 1.5 percent in the previous session tracking overseas markets.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX closed 1.5 percent lower at 430.70 rupees per kg on Wednesday.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was mostly unchanged at $8,366.00 a tonne by 0353 GMT. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)