MUMBAI, April 2 Indian gold futures are likely to open a tad higher on Monday following a similar trend in overseas markets, where a weaker dollar helped the yellow metal, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.37 percent lower at 28,030 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.

* Global gold prices edged higher on the first trading day of the quarter, benefiting from a weaker dollar after China manufacturing data eased fears of a hard landing and U.S. consumer data added to the hopes of a solid recovery.

* The rupee market was shut for annual closing of bank accounts. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to edge higher following global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended at 431.65 rupees per kg, up 0.09 percent.

* London copper futures rose on the first trading day of the second quarter on Monday, buoyed by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)