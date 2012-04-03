MUMBAI, April 3 India gold futures are likely to open flat on Tuesday following a similar trend in overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could weigh on sentiment later in the day, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 28,557 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.14 percent on Monday.sni

* Global gold prices were little changed, taking a pause after tracking oil and equities higher in the previous session as upbeat U.S. and China manufacturing data eclipsed disappointing numbers from the euro zone.

* The rupee, which opened stronger, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to steady at their highest level in more than a week following leads from overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.71 percent higher at 439.05 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 440.20 rupees, a level last seen on March 26.

* London copper was 0.07 percent lower at $8,614.75 a tonne at 9:04 a.m. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)