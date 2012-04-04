MUMBAI, April 4 India gold futures are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, extending its fall from their lowest
level in two weeks following weak overseas markets, though a
weaker rupee could limit the downside, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.39 percent lower at
28,445 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday, after hitting a low of
28,420 rupees, a level last seen on March 23.
* Global gold fell 2 percent on Tuesday for its biggest
one-day fall in a month, tumbling suddenly after the Federal
Reserve released minutes of its March meeting, suggesting to
investors that policy makers were growing less eager to launch
additional monetary stimulus measures.
* Ultra-loose monetary policy helped send gold to record
highs in 2011. But gold's climb was stalled as a recent raft of
firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for
a third round of quantitative easing.
* The rupee, which fell in early trade, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall more than a percent on
Wednesday following global markets as waning hopes for more
stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve cut investors'
appetite for riskier assets.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX ended at 438.35 rupees per kg, down 0.16 percent from the
previous close.
* London copper was 1.22 percent lower at $8,509 a
tonne at 9:05 a.m. A weaker rupee could cap the downside limited
in the red metal on the MCX.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)