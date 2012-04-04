MUMBAI, April 4 India gold futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday, extending its fall from their lowest level in two weeks following weak overseas markets, though a weaker rupee could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.39 percent lower at 28,445 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday, after hitting a low of 28,420 rupees, a level last seen on March 23.

* Global gold fell 2 percent on Tuesday for its biggest one-day fall in a month, tumbling suddenly after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its March meeting, suggesting to investors that policy makers were growing less eager to launch additional monetary stimulus measures.

* Ultra-loose monetary policy helped send gold to record highs in 2011. But gold's climb was stalled as a recent raft of firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for a third round of quantitative easing.

* The rupee, which fell in early trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall more than a percent on Wednesday following global markets as waning hopes for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for riskier assets.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX ended at 438.35 rupees per kg, down 0.16 percent from the previous close.

* London copper was 1.22 percent lower at $8,509 a tonne at 9:05 a.m. A weaker rupee could cap the downside limited in the red metal on the MCX. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)