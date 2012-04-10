MUMBAI, April 10 Indian gold futures are
expected to climb past two-week highs on Tuesday, powered by
firm global markets.
* Global gold edged up in Asian trade, extending gains from
the previous session after disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed
new life into hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal
Reserve.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on India's
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.47 percent higher at
28,329 rupees per 10 grams on Monday after hitting 28,390
rupees, a level last seen on March 27.
* Investors will also watch the rupee, which plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Copper
Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses
for a third session in a row, in line with overseas markets,
analysts said.
* London copper was 0.90 percent lower at $8,290 a
tonne at 9:14 a.m.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 1.91 percent lower at 422.65 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)