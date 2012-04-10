MUMBAI, April 10 Indian gold futures are expected to climb past two-week highs on Tuesday, powered by firm global markets.

* Global gold edged up in Asian trade, extending gains from the previous session after disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed new life into hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.47 percent higher at 28,329 rupees per 10 grams on Monday after hitting 28,390 rupees, a level last seen on March 27.

* Investors will also watch the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses for a third session in a row, in line with overseas markets, analysts said.

* London copper was 0.90 percent lower at $8,290 a tonne at 9:14 a.m.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.91 percent lower at 422.65 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)