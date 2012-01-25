MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian gold and copper futures are expected to drop early on Wednesday because of a firmer rupee, which would lower the cost of imports, analysts said.

* Global spot gold was steady after a fall on Tuesday.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.46 percent lower on Tuesday at 27,383 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee has gained about 6 percent this month.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower as a stronger rupee is seen outweighing the gains in overseas prices, analysts said.

* London copper hit a four-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by a firmer tone in some Asian markets.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended up 0.31 percent on Tuesday at 422.45 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)