MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian gold futures are expected to open lower on Thursday as a stronger rupee helps offset gains in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The rupee, which rose to a three-month high in early trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-denominated yellow and red metals.

* International spot gold extended gains on Thursday, rising to its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro firmed on upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek debt deal to avoid a messy default was close at hand.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended little changed at 28,083 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.

COPPER

India copper futures are likely to drop more than 1 percent tailing weak London market and the firmer rupee, analysts said.

* London copper slipped on Thursday as gains in the past month kept Chinese buyers at bay and the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on sentiment, but upbeat global manufacturing data is expected to keep a floor under prices.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.37 percent higher at 418.7 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)