MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian gold futures are
expected to open lower on Thursday as a stronger rupee helps
offset gains in overseas markets, analysts said.
* The rupee, which rose to a three-month high in early
trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
dollar-denominated yellow and red metals.
* International spot gold extended gains on Thursday, rising
to its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro firmed on
upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek
debt deal to avoid a messy default was close at hand.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on
India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended little changed at
28,083 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.
COPPER
India copper futures are likely to drop more than 1 percent
tailing weak London market and the firmer rupee, analysts said.
* London copper slipped on Thursday as gains in the past
month kept Chinese buyers at bay and the euro zone debt crisis
continued to weigh on sentiment, but upbeat global manufacturing
data is expected to keep a floor under prices.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended 0.37 percent higher at 418.7 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)