MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian gold futures are likely to open steady on Friday morning as the overseas market was little changed in early trades, while copper is seen edging higher tracking gains in the London market, analysts said.

* International spot gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth straight week of gains, as investors awaited a key U.S. labour market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.

* London copper futures rose 0.14 percent to $8,356.75 a tonne by 0404 GMT.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.26 percent at 28,155 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 1.67 percent lower at 411.7 rupees per kg.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-denominated yellow and red metals. Rupee was steady. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)