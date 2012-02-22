MUMBAI Feb 22 India gold futures are
likely to ease from their highest level in more than two weeks
following global markets, and a firm rupee at home, analysts
said.
* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last traded 0.79 percent higher
at 28,380 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,435
rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 9.
* International gold was $1,756/1,756.80 an ounce as
against 1,758.99/1,760.21 the previous day.
* The Indian rupee, which rose in opening trades on
Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower tracking overseas
markets and a stronger rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended at 415.70 rupees per kg, up 1.99 percent.
* London copper softened a touch on Wednesday, as investors
took a breather after a 2.6 percent rally in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)