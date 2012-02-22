MUMBAI Feb 22 India gold futures are likely to ease from their highest level in more than two weeks following global markets, and a firm rupee at home, analysts said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last traded 0.79 percent higher at 28,380 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,435 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 9.

* International gold was $1,756/1,756.80 an ounce as against 1,758.99/1,760.21 the previous day.

* The Indian rupee, which rose in opening trades on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower tracking overseas markets and a stronger rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended at 415.70 rupees per kg, up 1.99 percent.

* London copper softened a touch on Wednesday, as investors took a breather after a 2.6 percent rally in the previous session. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)