MUMBAI Feb 24 India gold futures are likely to ease from their highest level in 10 weeks following the overseas trend and a stronger local currency, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.93 percent higher at 28,913 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,944 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14, 2011.

* Gold edged lower, although a weaker dollar supported positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the previous session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a three-month high.

* The rupee, which rose in early trades, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses for another session, following leads on the London Metal Exchange, and a stronger rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended at 412.95 rupees per kg, down 1.01 percent.

* London copper was down 0.28 percent at $8,366.25 per tonne at 9:37 a.m. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)