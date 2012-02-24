MUMBAI Feb 24 India gold futures are
likely to ease from their highest level in 10 weeks following
the overseas trend and a stronger local currency, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.93 percent higher at
28,913 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,944
rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14, 2011.
* Gold edged lower, although a weaker dollar supported
positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the previous
session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a
three-month high.
* The rupee, which rose in early trades, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
and red metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses
for another session, following leads on the London Metal
Exchange, and a stronger rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX
last ended at 412.95 rupees per kg, down 1.01 percent.
* London copper was down 0.28 percent at $8,366.25
per tonne at 9:37 a.m.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)