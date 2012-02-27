MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian gold futures are
likely to open lower on Monday after rising 2 percent last week,
taking cues from resistance in overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended flat at 28,664 rupees
per 10 grams.
* World gold prices slipped on Monday, extending losses from
the previous session after posting the biggest weekly gain in a
month.
* Global bullion prices rallied more than 3 percent last
week, as investors took relief after Greece secured a bailout
and expectations of further monetary easing boosted gold's
appeal as a good inflation hedge.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to edge lower in line with London
prices, analysts said.
* London copper futures fell for a third time in four
sessions on Monday, hurt by a shaky outlook for industrial
demand.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
India's MCX last ended 0.18 percent lower at 417.20 rupees per
kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)