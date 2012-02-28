MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian gold futures are
likely to open little changed on Tuesday in the absence of clear
direction from overseas markets.
* World gold prices were steady, trapped in a tight $4 range
below $1,770 per ounce, as a major cash injection action by the
European Central Bank expected later this week supported
sentiment.
* On Monday, the most-active gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.27 percent higher
at 28,740 rupees per 10 grams.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to ease in line with London
prices, analysts said.
* London copper edged lower on Tuesday as slow demand from
top consumer China spurred caution among investors, although
more signs of a mending U.S. economy are helping to limit
losses.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
India's MCX last ended 0.84 percent higher at 420.7 rupees per
kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)