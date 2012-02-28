MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian gold futures are likely to open little changed on Tuesday in the absence of clear direction from overseas markets.

* World gold prices were steady, trapped in a tight $4 range below $1,770 per ounce, as a major cash injection action by the European Central Bank expected later this week supported sentiment.

* On Monday, the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.27 percent higher at 28,740 rupees per 10 grams.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to ease in line with London prices, analysts said.

* London copper edged lower on Tuesday as slow demand from top consumer China spurred caution among investors, although more signs of a mending U.S. economy are helping to limit losses.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on India's MCX last ended 0.84 percent higher at 420.7 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)