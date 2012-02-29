MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian gold futures are
likely to extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday
following a similar trend in overseas markets, though a stronger
rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.
* The most-active April gold on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.47 percent higher at 28,875 rupees
per 10 grams.
* Overseas gold edged higher, after rallying 1 percent in
the previous session, supported by expectations for more cheap
loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the
day.
* The rupee, which opened stronger on Wednesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted gold and copper.
Copper
Copper futures are likely to open flat as support from
global markets is expected to offset a stronger rupee at home,
analysts said.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 0.47 percent higher at 428.65 rupees per kg.
* London copper was 0.19 percent higher at
$8,581.50 a tonne at 9:25 a.m.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)