MUMBAI, March 1 Indian gold futures are likely to ride an overseas rebound by more than than one percent on Thursday morning after losing 3.2 percent in the previous session on bargain-buying supported by a weak rupee at home.

* The most-active April gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 3.2 percent lower at 27,952 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from its biggest fall in more than three years in the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal further monetary easing.

* The rupee, which fell in early trades, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to rebound on a weak rupee and gains in the world market, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.72 percent down at 425.55 rupees per kg.

* London copper edged up on Thursday after data showed top copper consumer China's manufacturing sector grew faster than forecast in February. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)