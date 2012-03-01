MUMBAI, March 1 Indian gold futures are
likely to ride an overseas rebound by more than than one percent
on Thursday morning after losing 3.2 percent in the previous
session on bargain-buying supported by a weak rupee at home.
* The most-active April gold on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) last ended 3.2 percent lower at 27,952 rupees per
10 grams.
* Overseas spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday,
recovering from its biggest fall in more than three years in the
previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
failed to signal further monetary easing.
* The rupee, which fell in early trades, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold
and copper.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to rebound on a weak rupee and
gains in the world market, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 0.72 percent down at 425.55 rupees per kg.
* London copper edged up on Thursday after data showed top
copper consumer China's manufacturing sector grew faster than
forecast in February.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)