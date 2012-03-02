MUMBAI, March 2 Indian gold futures are likely to nudge higher on Friday after a 3.3 percent slide over the past two days draw bargain hunters, analysts said.

* Global gold edged higher as buyers trickled back to the market, drawn by this week's plunge of 5 percent.

* In India, the most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended down 0.1 percent on Thursday at 27,925 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 27,730, a level last seen in late January.

* The contract had shed 3.2 percent on Wednesday, when investors exited bullion on speculation that central banks might be done with easy monetary policies.

* Investors will also closely monitor the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open flat on Friday, in line with the trend on the London Metal Exchange, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.23 percent higher at 430.80 rupees per kg.

* Three-month London copper was 0.03 percent lower at $8,625.50 a tonne at 9:19 a.m. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)