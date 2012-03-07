MUMBAI, March 7 India gold futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking a weaker rupee, which makes the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.36 percent lower at 27,847 rupees per 10 grams.

* The Indian rupee, which hit its lowest level in seven weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of copper and gold.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher, in line with global markets and on a weaker Indian rupee, analysts said.

* The most-traded copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.53 percent lower at 422.10 rupees per kg.

* London copper was 0.59 percent higher at $8,293 a tonne, after sliding more than 2 percent in the previous session, although the metal is still facing a downward pressure given a shaky outlook for global demand. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)