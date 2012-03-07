MUMBAI, March 7 India gold futures are
likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking a weaker rupee,
which makes the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive, analysts
said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.36 percent lower at
27,847 rupees per 10 grams.
* The Indian rupee, which hit its lowest level in seven
weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
copper and gold.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher, in line with
global markets and on a weaker Indian rupee, analysts said.
* The most-traded copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 1.53 percent lower at 422.10 rupees per kg.
* London copper was 0.59 percent higher at $8,293
a tonne, after sliding more than 2 percent in the previous
session, although the metal is still facing a downward pressure
given a shaky outlook for global demand.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)