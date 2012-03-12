MUMBAI, March 12 India gold futures are likely to open a tad higher on Monday following overseas leads and a weaker local currency, analysts said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended flat at 27,982 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas gold rose further on Monday as gains on the Nikkei helped it offset pressure from a firm U.S. dollar.

* The rupee, which fell on Monday morning, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted copper and gold.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Monday in step with overseas markets, though a weaker rupee could limit the downside in prices, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended steady at 426.50 rupees per kg.

* London copper edged lower as persistent concerns about sluggish demand in China took the momentum out of a three-day rally. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)