MUMBAI, March 12 India gold futures are
likely to open a tad higher on Monday following overseas leads
and a weaker local currency, analysts said.
* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended flat at 27,982 rupees
per 10 grams.
* Overseas gold rose further on Monday as gains on the
Nikkei helped it offset pressure from a firm U.S. dollar.
* The rupee, which fell on Monday morning, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted copper and gold.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Monday in
step with overseas markets, though a weaker rupee could limit
the downside in prices, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last
ended steady at 426.50 rupees per kg.
* London copper edged lower as persistent concerns about
sluggish demand in China took the momentum out of a three-day
rally.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)