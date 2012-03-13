MUMBAI, March 13 India gold, and copper futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday morning following overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could limit the rise, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 27,972 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas gold ticked higher as the euro rebounded although trading was cautious with investors waiting for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.21 percent higher at 427.40 rupees per kg.

* The rupee, which opened stronger on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.

* Most investors are expected to be on the sidelines awaiting clues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as to how aggressively the central bank may ease monetary policy. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)